Glendale City Council reaches consensus to relocate, demolish beloved library

GLENDALE, AZ — Residents in Glendale are pushing back against talks of demolishing a beloved library in the center of town.

The Velma Teague Library has stood in Glendale’s Murphy Park for more than 50 years. In fact, residents say there has been a library here since 1917.

But new city plans could uproot that forever.

"It's not just Glendale, it's Gilbert, it's Phoenix, it's all over where historic buildings are being taken down and demolished to build for the growth that we have coming into the state," said Julia Taggart, a concerned citizen.

Glendale City Council members held a workshop on Tuesday to hear from staff working on the issue. They said the library needs a full-blown re-do: HVAC, plumbing, roof replacement and asbestos remediation are all on the to-do list.

While renovations and even reconstruction were on the table, residents were most up in arms about possibly relocating the library and demolishing the existing building.

It is something John Legendre, the great-nephew of Velma Teague, is fighting against.

"Because my mother is a descendent of Velma, they assured us — we met with the architects — they assured us that this library is not going anywhere. And now all of a sudden, it's going somewhere," said Legendre.

City staff, however, say demolishing the building and moving the library across the street will create more open space at the park and will add better amenities at the new library.

"The children who need access to the best technology, equipment and amenities to simply have a chance at a better life," said one city staffer during the workshop on Tuesday.

"They've told us all sorts of things that have never come. We just don't believe our city government," said Rory Goree, a petition organizer who is against demolition.

In the end, the city council came to a consensus: relocate and demolish. They will still need to cast an official vote.