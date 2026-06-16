Judge declares Glendale’s removal of Lupe Conchas ‘illegal and void’ as city restores council seat

GLENDALE, AZ — A Maricopa County judge has ordered the city of Glendale to immediately reinstate Councilman Lupe Conchas.

The ruling found the City Council overstepped its authority when it removed him last month over his election to the Salt River Project (SRP) board.

The city’s charter bars council members from holding another public office “for which they receive compensation,” with exceptions only for notaries public and members of the military.

Superior Court Judge Greg Como said in a ruling that the $60-per-day payment SRP directors receive for attending board meetings is a per diem reimbursement.

Read the full story on KTAR.com.