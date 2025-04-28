Glendale residents reflect on compounding growth near State Farm Stadium

GLENDALE, AZ — The City of Glendale is only getting bigger, and now, plans are in the works to turn 39 acres of old farmland into a new urban mixed-use development right across from State Farm Stadium near Loop 101.

That part of Glendale has a mixture of open land and open possibilities.

“I see buildings coming up and down every day, so it’s a lot of change,” said Nory Mwangi, who was visiting from Laveen on Sunday.

“A lot of new apartment complexes, you know, blocking the views of the mountains. It’s actually kind of disappointing to see,” said Jon Snover, a Glendale resident.

The land on the southwest corner of 99th Avenue and Ballpark Boulevard is now slated for a new multi-use project called Envision Encore.

The plan could include high-density multi-family housing, hotels or commercial and restaurant spaces. There is also potential for childcare centers, music and dance schools and recreation facilities.

“I mean it doesn’t bother me. I mean, traffic, but I don’t deal with it very much so,” said Crystal Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Glendale, telling ABC15 she is happy to see more things to do with her kids.

“A lot of big family stuff is like Chandler, Gilbert, all the way in the east side, and you got to drive far. So it’s kind of nice to see family stuff around here that’s not so far,” she said.

Others want to take growth more slowly.

“I think just too much is going up too fast,” said Snover.

As far as traffic concerns go.

“101 is helping a lot, just to mediate the traffic. The 202 help tremendously,” said Eddie Vazquez, a Glendale resident.

The Phoenix Business Journal says Glendale City Council approved the rezoning for Envision Encore, but they are still looking for a developer.

For these parents, the more the merrier.

“The Cardinals stadium is right here, there is also like jumping places right here, all brand-new. They’re still hiring people to do it. So I love it,” said Mwangi.