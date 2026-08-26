Glendale police shootout: Records reveal officers responded to Peters home weeks before deadly standoff

GLENDALE, AZ. — Glendale police responded to the home of Jeffery Peters two weeks before a daughter's 911 call led to an hours-long shootout that ended in his death, public records show.

Peters' daughter called 911 on Aug. 12 to report her father was violating a restraining order at their home near 75th Avenue and Nicolette. That call triggered a standoff with police that lasted several hours.

According to records obtained through a public records request, officers had previously responded to the same home on July 24, when Peters' daughter told officers her father was acting aggressively and threatening her. At the time, Peters was unconscious on a bed with a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia on the nightstand next to him.

Officers attempted to wake Peters with Narcan twice, but were unsuccessful. Weapons were removed by officers, who feared he could wake up and become violent. Peters' daughter also told officers she had been abused by her father for years. The abuse got worse after their mother passed away when she was a teen.

A neighbor, who did not want to disclose her identity, said every interaction she had with Peters was a typical neighborly one — until the day of the shootout.

"Hearing all the gun shots, I had no clue what was going on, we were scared for our lives," she said.

During the Aug. 12 standoff, an armored vehicle rammed the home and gas was used in a technique called ‘shrinking’ — when law enforcement reduces the structure a suspect is in as a way to force them to come out. A drone eventually discovered Peters dead from a gunshot wound.

That night and in police records, Glendale police described Peters as anti-police and confirmed he was connected to a separate ongoing investigation.

"Correct, the suspect is a suspect in another on-going investigation that stemmed two week ago," Glendale police said.

The neighbor said the whole ordeal weighed on her.

"It upsets me because of what the daughter had to go through," she said.

It is unclear if Peters was killed by police or himself. Avondale police are the lead investigating agency. A law enforcement consultant previously told ABC15 a legal battle between the city and the homeowner will decide who pays for the damage to the home.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.