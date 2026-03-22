Police investigate two separate crashes on Glendale Avenue that left one dead and others hurt

GLENDALE — The Glendale Police Department is investigating two separate crashes along Glendale Avenue that left one person dead and several others injured, including an officer.

According to the Glendale Police Department, the first crash happened near 57th Avenue and Glendale Avenue. Police said a Glendale officer was driving eastbound when a speeding car passed the officer while going the wrong way in the westbound lanes.

The Glendale Police Department said that as the officer attempted to respond, a crash occurred at 56th Avenue involving the officer and a pickup truck traveling northbound through the intersection. Both the officer and the pickup driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital, according to police.

The Glendale Police Department said a second, unrelated crash happened near 51st Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

According to the Glendale Police Department, that crash involved two vehicles. A passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Officials said roads in the area may remain closed for some time, and drivers are urged to use alternate routes.

Investigators with the Glendale Police Department have not released details on what led to the second crash.