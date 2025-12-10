Glendale councilmember calls for transparency on $16,200 annual untracked stipend policy

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale City Council policy that provides elected officials with an extra $16,200 annually is facing new scrutiny from one councilmember who wants greater transparency and accountability.

The 2022 administrative policy gives councilmembers $900 per month for incidental costs and $450 monthly for car allowances — money that comes on top of their $34,000 salary and benefits. No receipts or expense tracking are required.

Councilmember Lupe Conchas brought the issue to public debate during an August council workshop, describing the policy as "a slush fund."

"Just because it is legal doesn't mean it is good policy," Conchas said. "There is no accountability on how these funds are being spent."

The allowances are intended to cover personal incidental expenses, including home-office costs, internet, technology, office supplies, incidental meals, mileage and repairs, according to a city spokesperson.

Conchas said he stopped accepting the stipend in June after learning about the policy, providing pay stubs as proof. He argued that his home-office costs didn't amount to $900 per month, especially since councilmembers already have district budgets for community events and city pro-cards for small purchases.

"Those costs did not amount to $900 a month," Conchas said.

However, four of the other six councilmembers and the mayor expressed support for maintaining the current policy during the August meeting.

Councilmember Joyce Malnar defended the allowances, saying she spends significant money on home-office expenses.

"We are being reimbursed for legitimate business expenses," Malnar said. "I spend a lot of money on printers. I print a lot of things at home."

Mayor Jerry Weiers said the numbers are justified for active councilmembers.

"If you work for it. If you put in time. Your mileage...I find it entirely justifiable," Weiers said.

Councilmember Yvonne Knaack disagreed with characterizing the policy negatively.

"I don't think our residents expect us to behave like martyrs," Knaack said.

But Councilman Bart Turner expressed concerns about potential conflicts with existing expense systems.

"There is no data to back this policy up," Turner said. "Feels to me like it would be double dipping to take this...and for the record, I never have."

The debate comes as Glendale residents have previously rejected pay increases for elected officials. In the last vote on councilmember raises, 74% of Glendale voters rejected a $20,000 salary increase.

A review of similar-sized cities shows varying approaches to councilmember compensation. ABC15 filed public records requests and reached out to Scottsdale,

Mesa, Peoria, and Chandler to compare councilmembers' benefits. We found that only the City of Tempe had a $12,000 stipend for councilmembers' cars and other expenses that don't require them to submit receipts. This amount is set in the annual budget, according to a city spokesperson.

Conchas hopes the debate will continue when City Hall renovations are completed in 2026, potentially giving residents a voice in the policy's future.

