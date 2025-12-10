Hiker stuck on closed Echo Canyon Trail, crews working on plan to safely rescue him

PHOENIX — Phoenix Fire Department rescue crews are working to reach a hiker who got stuck on Camelback Mountain's Echo Canyon Trail overnight.

Crews were first called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a hiker who became stuck at the top of the mountain.

The hiker was initially seen by a Phoenix Police Department helicopter that was doing routine flights in the area.

Officials say the hiker is in an "extremely difficult portion of the trail" on top of one of the large boulders.

Fire officials discuss rescue plan for hiker stuck on closed Echo Canyon Trail

Due to the area of the hiker and the darkness, crews worked for several hours to create a plan to rescue the hiker safely, ultimately leading to a "delayed operation."

They were able to use a drone to get the hiker blankets, water, and a cell phone while he waits for rescue.

Fire officials say they have been in communication with the hiker, and it does not appear that the hiker is injured.

They expect to complete the rescue operation once there is daylight on Wednesday morning.

Echo Canyon has been shut down for several weeks due to safety concerns involving the area's boulders. There is no known reopening date for the trail, and it's unclear whether the hiker will face any citations for being on the trail despite the closure.