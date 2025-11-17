Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentThings To Do

Actions

Echo Canyon Trail closed, City of Phoenix working to address 'unsafe' boulders

Other maintenance and improvements will be done during the closure, too
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Echo Canyon
Posted
and last updated

PHOENIX — Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon Trail is closed due to safety concerns, according to the city of Phoenix.

City officials announced Monday that officials are working to resolve concerns, including unstable boulders that were identified following recent storms.

The trail was first closed in October to investigate possible issues on the trail. Civil and geotechnical engineers have since finalized a plan to “stabilize and remove three loose boulders.”

There is no word on when the trail will be reopened.

During the trail’s closure, the city will also be completing additional trailhead improvements, like bathroom and parking lot maintenance.

"By coordinating these improvements with the trail safety work, the City will prevent additional closures and ensure the trail is ready to reopen as soon as possible," officials said in a news release.

More Things to Do stories:
country thunder 2026 lineup

Things To Do

Country Thunder announces headliners for April 2026 music festival in Florence

abc15.com staff
poster_9a06cca282da43b28a74b6bec8051e1f.png

Things To Do

Weekend events may be impacted by storms, including Ironman Arizona race

abc15.com staff
Weekend Events Nov. 14-16.png

Things To Do

Things to do: ZZ Top, Rick Steves, Phoenix Pizza Festival, ASU Homecoming & more

Zack Perry

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch, pause, record & replay live sports with Tablo!