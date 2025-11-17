Echo Canyon Trail closed, City of Phoenix working to address 'unsafe' boulders

PHOENIX — Camelback Mountain’s Echo Canyon Trail is closed due to safety concerns, according to the city of Phoenix.

City officials announced Monday that officials are working to resolve concerns, including unstable boulders that were identified following recent storms.

The trail was first closed in October to investigate possible issues on the trail. Civil and geotechnical engineers have since finalized a plan to “stabilize and remove three loose boulders.”

There is no word on when the trail will be reopened.

During the trail’s closure, the city will also be completing additional trailhead improvements, like bathroom and parking lot maintenance.

"By coordinating these improvements with the trail safety work, the City will prevent additional closures and ensure the trail is ready to reopen as soon as possible," officials said in a news release.