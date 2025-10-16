Echo Canyon Trail on Camelback Mountain closed due to storm damage

Echo Canyon Trail is closed until further notice due to safety concerns from recent storms.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department announced the closure of the Camelback Mountain trail on Thursday, saying it is necessary so that the City of Phoenix can assess the damage and determine next steps.

Park Rangers will be at the trail to let visitors know about the closure and ensure everyone stays off the trail until it is safe to reopen.

“The recent storms have caused erosion along the trail that presents safety concerns,” said Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department Director Cynthia Aguilar. “We know Echo Canyon is one of our most popular hiking destinations, and we appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as our team works to ensure that it is safe to hike the trail again.”

Other trails around the Valley remain open, such as Piestewa Peak, North Mountain, Dreamy Draw, Lookout Mountain and South Mountain Park and Preserve.

