Former Arizona corrections officer leaves post to launch a non-profit book club

Former Arizona corrections officer leaves post to launch a non-profit book club

Christine Calabrese was celebrated by the Arizona Department of Corrections for starting a book club for inmates. She realized that what was inside a good book could help inmates find purpose, so she quit her job as a correction officer to launch the EmBOSSed Book Club.
PHOENIX — Christine Calabrese was celebrated by the Arizona Department of Corrections for starting a book club for inmates.

She realized that what was inside a good book could help inmates find purpose, so she quit her job as a correction officer to launch the EmBOSSed Book Club.

As she waits for her non-profit status to get approved, Christine hopes prisons in Arizona and across the U.S. adopt her program to help inmates pass the time by doing something to help themselves and possibly others through the teachings of a good book.

