Community outraged after mutilated tortoise found at Honeybee Park near Oro Valley

ORO VALLEY, AZ — Neighbors in Oro Valley, Arizona, are heartbroken and outraged after a desert tortoise was found mutilated along a popular trail at Honeybee Park.

Kendra, who asked to remain anonymous, says she discovered the tortoise decapitated and stripped of its scales in what she believes was an intentional act.

“The thing that really concerned me is that it didn’t look like a predator or animal would do such a thing,” Kendra said.

She reported the discovery to Arizona Game and Fish, but as of Thursday, the agency has not responded to a request for comment. Kendra also shared what she found with neighbors online, hoping to raise awareness and prevent it from happening again.

She also said she suspects the tortoise’s scales may have been taken to sell online after researching similar cases.

“It breaks my heart and I know it breaks so many other people’s hearts,” she said, holding back tears. “And we’re going to do everything in our power to protect Honeybee and our beautiful wildlife.”

Her friends, who share her love for animals, are just as shaken. Tammy Krome called the tortoise’s death a cruel and deliberate act that’s rattled the community’s sense of safety on the trail.

“This is someone who came in here with malice,” Krome said. “You came in, you had the weapons you needed, like any psychopath brings their tools, and you found your victim and you murdered him.”

Another friend, Carolyn Fisch, said the incident hit her “at the most soul-crushing level.”

“It hit me at the most soul-crushing level,” Fisch said. “You can’t think of an actual decent human being ever doing that. So we know what we’re dealing with. We’re dealing with the most disgusting people out there.”

Desert tortoises are a protected species under Arizona law. Anyone caught harming or killing one could face thousands of dollars in fines and possible jail time.

For now, Kendra and her friends say they’ll be keeping a closer eye on the trail — and hoping whoever did this is found.