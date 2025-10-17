Colorado River Basin states have less than a month to come up with water deal

Federal leaders at the Department of the Interior have given the Colorado River Basin states a deadline of November 11 to come up with a deal on how to share the river for the next two decades.

The talks have dragged on for years, and if there’s no deal, the federal government will impose one, potentially sparking years of lawsuits and uncertainty for farmers, cities, and tribal nations that depend on the river.

ABC15's Adam Klepp talked with Arizona’s top Colorado River negotiator about the latest updates and concerns, as we're now less than a month away from the deadline. See the full report in the video player above.