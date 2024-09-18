Girl killed, another hospitalized after getting hit by SUV in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ — A 12-year-old girl is dead and her sister is in a hospital after they were hit by an SUV last week.

It happened on Friday near 59th Avenue and Greenway Road in Glendale.

On Monday, a memorial was set up by friends and family of 12-year-old Kaliyah Reyes and 14-year-old Delilah Marquez, with words written in chalk all over the sidewalk expressing love and support.

The family told ABC15 that Reyes died Tuesday morning.

Police say the driver of a vehicle hit the girls as they were crossing the street mid-block.

Reyes and Marquez were taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The family says Marquez is still in critical condition but is breathing on her own.

Their uncle says the two sisters loved each other dearly.

“They grew up close to each other, from playing Barbie dolls to doing TikToks together to doing Instagram videos together… start a career in softball. They wanted to just really do something with their life,” said Aaron Tortola, the uncle of the victims.

The driver in this incident did stop and cooperated with investigators. Glendale police say the driver was not found to be impaired or breaking the speed limit. At this time, no charges will be filed.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for medical expenses and funeral costs.