18-year-old killed, two others wounded in Glendale shooting Thursday night

GLENDALE, AZ — An 18-year-old is dead and two others are wounded after a shooting in Glendale on Thursday night.

Around 10:30 p.m., Glendale police received multiple 911 calls about a shooting in the area of 69th Avenue and Butler Drive, near 67th and Northern avenues.

When officers got to the scene, they confirmed a shooting had taken place and there were multiple victims.

Officials say they believe the shooting to be a result of an attempted robbery; however, the details remain under investigation.

Three people were found with gunshot wounds. One of them, 18-year-old Dilan Allende, was pronounced dead.

Police have not identified or updated the conditions of the other two people shot.

It's unclear if the shooter(s) are among the wounded or if police are looking for an additional person.

No other details have been provided.