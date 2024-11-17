Man seriously hurt in skydiving accident at Buckeye Municipal Airport

BUCKEYE, AZ — A man is seriously hurt after a reported skydiving accident Sunday morning at Buckeye Municipal Airport.

Buckeye fire officials say they were called to the airport just before 9:15 a.m. for the reported accident.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from serious injuries, and he was rushed to the hospital.

Fire officials believe the man's canopy collapsed roughly 20-40 feet above the ground, leading to a rapid, uncontrolled landing.

It's not yet clear what caused the accident.