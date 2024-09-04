Buckeye Unified High School principal on leave amid law enforcement investigation

BUCKEYE, AZ — Officials with the Buckeye Union High School District confirmed that one of their principals, Joe Kinney, was placed on administrative leave pending a law enforcement investigation.

According to district officials, the investigation is related to a personal matter unrelated to his work with Buckeye Unified High School or the district.

BUHSD shared the following statement with ABC15:

“The Buckeye Union High School District has been informed that BUHS Principal Mr. Joe Kinney is under law enforcement investigation for a personal matter unrelated to his work with the school or district.

Per district policy, Mr. Kinney has been placed on administrative leave until further notice. In the interim, Ms. Kristin Koke will assume the duties of principal at Buckeye Union High School.

Because this is a personnel matter, we cannot share further details at this time. Our focus is on ensuring our students have access to an outstanding educational experience.”

The investigation remains ongoing.