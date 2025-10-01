Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buckeye PD looking for more victims after 20-year-old arrested for child sex crimes

Luis Garcia is accused of posing as a teen to lure at least three minor female victims
BUCKEYE, AZ — The Buckeye Police Department is looking for more possible victims after a 20-year-old man was arrested for child sex crimes.

Authorities arrested Luis Garcia, who is accused of posing as a teenager to lure minors for sex.

Police say Garcia was arrested on Tuesday on multiple child sex crime charges and investigators are asking the public to contact them if they think they were a victim.

Luis Garcia

On August 27, a Buckeye Police Resource Officer was notified about a sexually explicit video circulating on social media. Officers were able to identify the victim as a 13-year-old girl.

Detectives were able to identify the male in the video as Garcia.

They learned he allegedly posed as a teen on social media to lure at least three female minors for sex.

He was arrested Tuesday at his home near Jackrabbit Trail and Marshall Avenue.

Because the crimes were committed while using social media, Buckeye police believes there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 623-349-6411 or submit a tip online at www.buckeyeaz.gov/crimetip.

