BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn sees his city’s airport as a future engine for the local economy.

Orsborn has compared Buckeye Municipal Airport to Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, but serving the West Valley. On Tuesday, the Buckeye City Council voted unanimously to approve a 20-year plan to grow the airport.

The plans have come up at least two council meetings. At Tuesday’s meeting, an airport consultant said planners believe the airport can handle 265,000 aircraft operations a year. That’s roughly 75% more than it handles now.

Orsborn and others said the plan calls for longer runways while keeping noise down. They expect the airport’s future to center on general aviation, corporate flights and cargo planes.

Orsborn said the timing of cargo flights is one reason noise is a concern.

“Sometimes, those folks launch at 2:30 in the morning,” Orsborn said. “I think those folks north of I-10 would have kittens if we launched FedEx at 2:30 in the morning.”

With the plan approved, the city now has to find a way to pay for it.

“The reality is you have to find funding for this, and the intent of this plan is not that that comes from the city of Buckeye,” Orsborn said. “It is forecast in the vision of what we can become, potentially as an airport.”

Buckeye resident Jeff Garrett told the council that he and others are excited about the project.

“We want to make that happen, and be good partners with you guys and work on infrastructure and all that good stuff,” Garrett said.

Orsborn said the project could move much faster if someone stepped in with a strong funding plan. For now, Buckeye plans to pitch the plan to the aviation industry to see who’s interested.