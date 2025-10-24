Valley mom pushes for answers after her 4-year-old wanders away from school

AVONDALE, AZ — A West Valley mom wants answers after her 4-year-old daughter was able to wander away from her charter school during lunchtime.

Avondale police, the charter school, and her mom all confirmed the incident at Sun Valley Academy.

"She just started kindergarten this year, so this is her first year in school," said Sarvia.

The young girl's mom asked us to only share her first name as she met with ABC15.

"This is a horrible experience for her first year," said Sarvia.

Sarvia told ABC15 that this all started with a call, and at first, she didn't get many details.

"I didn't think much of it until I got to the school, and I was told that how far she actually got," said Sarvia.

She sent us a video of the area where her daughter was found after she somehow wandered away from her school. Avondale Police confirmed the location as 117th Avenue and McDowell Road, which is nearly a quarter of a mile from the entrance of Sun Valley Academy.

"I learned that a Good Samaritan saw her on the corner, in the construction zone," said Sarvia. "So they were worried, and they called Avondale PD."

The school sent us a statement and said in the email that a kindergartener "briefly left campus Monday."

Sarvia said her daughter told her she missed her mom and wanted to come home.

"It's a nightmare," said Sarvia. "I'm thankful she's okay, you know, I thank god that nothing happened to her. The worst, you know, could have happened, but it didn't."

Sarvia said she hasn't gotten answers about how this happened, but she did show us emails from the school after she decided to withdraw her daughter.

"The trust that I had in this school to watch my daughter during school hours is broken, you know," said Sarvia.

"I don't think it's enough," said Sarvia. "I just want them to follow up with the parents that are, that do have their children there still; that you know, are that are trusting them with their child. So that the parents know that the school is doing something about it."

ABC15 will continue to push for answers and follow-up if the school takes further action.