Scottsdale crossing guard arrested, facing child porn charges

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A crossing guard for Scottsdale schools has been arrested and faces child porn charges.

Scottsdale police say 22-year-old Thomas Giorlando was arrested Wednesday.

Giorlando was a crossing guard and aid at Hohokam Elementary School, according to a letter from the Scottsdale Unified School District.

Maricopa County courts

Police say on October 21, they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to material being uploaded to an online platform.

Giorlando was identified as the suspect based on the information from the tip.

A search warrant was served at Giorlando's home, and multiple electronic devices were seized.

The school district does not believe any students at Hohokam or any other district students were involved in the crimes.

He was immediately removed from duty and will not return to any Scottsdale schools, according to the district.

The Scottsdale police investigation is ongoing.