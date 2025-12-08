Driver hurt in fiery crash involving service truck near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The worker with the service truck was outside of the truck at the time and was not hurt
Officials are investigating a fiery crash near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road early Monday morning.
GLENDALE, AZ — A fiery crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries shut down Camelback Road in Glendale overnight.

Police say they were called to an area near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash.

A passenger car, occupied by a 21-year-old driver, collided with a service truck at a high rate of speed.

The service truck was unoccupied at the time while the worker was cleaning a nearby bus stop.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the service truck was clearly marked and had lights and traffic cones to alert other drivers in the area.

