Driver hurt in fiery crash involving service truck near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road

GLENDALE, AZ — A fiery crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries shut down Camelback Road in Glendale overnight.

Police say they were called to an area near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a crash.

A passenger car, occupied by a 21-year-old driver, collided with a service truck at a high rate of speed.

The service truck was unoccupied at the time while the worker was cleaning a nearby bus stop.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Police say the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the service truck was clearly marked and had lights and traffic cones to alert other drivers in the area.