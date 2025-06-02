Watch Now
Avondale PD investigating shooting Sunday that left juvenile male dead

The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Flanagan Street, near 107th Ave and Buckeye Rd
Avondale Police Department
AVONDALE, AZ — Avondale police are investigating a shooting involving a juvenile who was found dead from a gunshot wound Sunday.

At around 8:15 p.m., officers were called to Flanagan Street, near 107th Avenue and Buckeye Road, for multiple reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a victim in the residential street suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, identified by police as a juvenile male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

No suspects have been identified.

The Avondale Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating.

No further details have been provided.

