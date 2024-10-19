Arizona residents worry about potential impacts of proposed railway hub

WHITTMANN, AZ — Neighbors are sharing their concerns as a Texas-based railway is looking to create a large transportation hub in Northwest Maricopa County.

BNSF Railway Co. has applied for a re-zoning request with Maricopa County to build a full intermodal facility, logistics park and center on more than 4,000 acres next to US 60 near Wittmann.

The project would also surround on three sides an established community of ranches and rural residential homes.

“The quality of life out here will be absolutely zero,” Jaime Anderson said.

Anderson built her dream horse ranch and training facility next to what was once owned by untouched state land.

BNSF bought the land that neighbors her property on two sides in 2022.

“Sad to see that we’re just spending money where somebody is just going to come in and run in or rail over the top of us,” Anderson said.

But she’s not alone, a dozen residents reached out to ABC15 to share their concerns.

While the company says the project would reduce Valley traffic as companies opt for rail over truck, a recent traffic impact study completed by CivTech Inc. in September says by 2033, more than 15,000 new trips would be made daily to the facility by car or truck.

Neighbors stressed the inflow of traffic would overburden the rural infrastructure in the community.

“It doesn’t belong in a neighborhood. It doesn’t belong in a community,” Elizabeth Oldham said. “These belong out in the middle of nowhere or in an established residential area.”

They’re also worried about water and contamination.

“We didn’t get any answers as to how they’re really going to proceed to keep us from either being flooded or contaminated,” Shelley Pendergast said.

All this, on top of a way of life chosen by those who wanted out of the hustle and bustle.

“Everything that we moved out here to get away from is going to be on top of us,” Kathy Rhudy said.

The project’s rezoning is set to be considered by the Maricopa County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on November 7.

ABC15 reached out to BNSF directly about the many concerns raised. The company sent this response:

"BNSF’s planned Logistics Park Phoenix (LPP) project is a $3.2 billion investment in Arizona. LPP will generate tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs, promote economic development, bolster the regional supply chain and support business across the region.

It’s important to note that as the county and region continue to grow, the best way to manage increased demand for goods and materials is to rely on rail as much as possible. Rail is the most efficient means of surface transportation and every train takes a hundred or more trucks off the roads. In fact, LPP will substantially reduce truck traffic and train crossings throughout the Valley, improving safety and reducing environmental impacts.



That said, we understand the community has concerns about a range of impacts. We are committed to studying them carefully and working with state and local jurisdictions to mitigate them where required.

Traffic: We are working closely with the Arizona Department of Transportation, the Maricopa Association of Governments, Surprise and others to develop infrastructure solutions needed to mitigate traffic impacts that may occur from the trucks and trains in the area.

