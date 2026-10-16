Repeated irrigation problems tied to Tempe shopping center construction leave neighborhood dry

TEMPE, AZ — Residents in Tempe's historic Tally Ho Farms (South) neighborhood are once again without irrigation water and facing mounting repair costs they blame on the construction of a shopping center across the street.

Two months after ABC15 first reported on concerns surrounding damage to the neighborhood's private irrigation system, residents say having to shut off the water and ongoing repair issues have left them frustrated and searching for a long-term solution.

At the center of the dispute is homeowner Chris Runion, whose front yard has become a work zone. A gaping trench leaves a concrete pipe exposed, while a mound of dirt blocks part of her driveway and rocks and chunks of concrete remain scattered across her lawn.

"I can't really run my mower anymore because I've already destroyed one mower by hitting a huge rock that they left behind," Runion said.

Neighbors said the problems began in March after construction started on a shopping plaza near the neighborhood, which relies on a private irrigation system to keep acres of mature trees and landscaping alive.

According to Debbie Keller, the neighborhood association's president, a contractor working on the project damaged an irrigation pipe. Keller said several repair attempts failed, ultimately leading residents to request that Salt River Project shut off the water again after leaks flooded Runion's yard.

Keller said the latest shutdown has forced many homeowners to rely on city water, which costs more than the water they typically buy from SRP, to maintain their landscaping until repairs can be completed.

"One neighbor had a $600 water bill, which is extreme," Keller said.

The contractor previously excavated and refilled a trench in Runion's yard while attempting repairs. A second trench has since been dug as crews continue investigating the source of the problem.

Keller said the contractor has argued the issue may stem from the neighborhood's aging concrete irrigation pipe rather than construction-related damage.

"You can't expect a different outcome when you keep doing the same thing," Keller said. Residents estimate a permanent fix could cost more than $70,000.

ABC15 reached out to developer Thompson Thrift for comment. A spokesperson provided the same statement it shared in August, saying it takes the neighborhood's concerns seriously.

"We have worked with qualified contractors and other appropriate parties to address issues as they have arisen and will continue to do so," the spokesperson said.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors told ABC15 it has opened a case investigating allegations of abandonment and poor work, which could violate state law. An initial jobsite inspection is scheduled for Oct. 28.

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