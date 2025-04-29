Project Connect event to provide resources to people experiencing homelessness in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — On Tuesday, April 29, the city of Tempe is hosting its fourth annual "Project Connect" event, assisting unsheltered individuals with life-changing resources.

Dozens of human services providers and volunteers will be set up at University Presbyterian Church in Tempe. They'll be handing out essential items like clothing, reusable water bottles, and hygiene products.

Resources will also be available to help with housing support, healthcare, job opportunities, and record replacements.

The event is expected to serve more than 100 people throughout the day.

If you are in need of assistance or would like to get involved, Keys to Change has resources here.