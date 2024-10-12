Man's body found at Tempe Town Lake Saturday morning

TEMPE, AZ — Police are investigating after a man's body was pulled from Tempe Town Lake Saturday morning.

Tempe police say they were called to the north shore of the lake around 6:30 a.m. for a report of a body that had washed up.

When officers arrived, they found the body of what they say was a man that was between 30 and 40 years old.

That man has not yet been identified.

It's not yet clear what led to the man's death, or if police are looking for any suspects.

The man's death is under investigation.