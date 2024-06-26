FIRST LOOK: Tempe to open new Real Time Operations Center
Posted at 5:44 PM, Jun 25, 2024
TEMPE, AZ — The City of Tempe will soon open its new Real Time Operations Center.
The center will connect with nearly 1,000 city cameras, then eventually expand to participating businesses and schools to show first responders emergencies as they happen.
Officials said the cameras will only be watched when a 9-1-1 call has been made.
