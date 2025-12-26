WATCH: Valley ministry cooks up Christmas meal for men’s shelter 

MESA, AZ — Volunteers with "From the Ashes We Rise Ministries” brought a home-cooked dinner and gifts to more than 100 East Valley shelter residents on Christmas night.
This is the eighth year for the dinner, which supports A New Leaf’s East Valley Men's Shelter.
Watch the video above to hear more about the ministry’s mission and their message to everyone on Christmas.
