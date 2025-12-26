Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Valley ministry cooks up Christmas meal for men’s shelter 

Volunteers with "From the Ashes We Rise Ministries” brought a home-cooked dinner and gifts to more than 100 East Valley shelter residents Christmas night.
MESA, AZ — Volunteers with "From the Ashes We Rise Ministries” brought a home-cooked dinner and gifts to more than 100 East Valley shelter residents on Christmas night.

This is the eighth year for the dinner, which supports A New Leaf’s East Valley Men's Shelter.

