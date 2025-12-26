WATCH: Scottsdale horse therapy farm brings Christmas joy to vulnerable kids

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Every Christmas, a horse therapy farm in Scottsdale transforms into a holiday wonderland for the kids who need it the most.

Hunkapi Programs, an equine-assisted psychotherapy and therapeutic riding facility, hosts Christmas at the Farm for children in group homes and crisis centers.

Now in its 22nd year, the event was started by Hunkapi founder Terra Schaad as a way to fill her Christmas Day and has grown into a holiday tradition for dozens of volunteers aiming to make the day brighter for some of Arizona’s most vulnerable children.

