Two men dead after being hit by train in Flagstaff Wednesday night

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Two men are dead after they were hit by a train on Wednesday night in Flagstaff.

Police say they were called to a reported train vs. pedestrian crash just after 7 p.m. near Flagstaff Mall.

When officers arrived, they found two men had been struck by the train.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men have not yet been identified.

Police believe that three men were attempting to cross the tracks northbound when one of the three men fell. The second man attempted to help the other up to his feet when the crash occurred.

Flagstaff police continue to investigate the crash.