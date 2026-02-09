Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One dead, three others, including two children, hurt in shooting west of Tonopah

All three of those taken to the hospital reportedly have life-threatening injuries
One person is dead, and three others, including two children, are hurt after a shooting west of Tonopah on Sunday afternoon.
TONOPAH, AZ — One person is dead, and three others, are hurt after a shooting west of Tonopah on Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area along Indian School Road near 439th Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people, including children, had been shot.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

A man and two children were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MCSO says there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.

