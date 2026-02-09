One dead, three others, including two children, hurt in shooting west of Tonopah

TONOPAH, AZ — One person is dead, and three others, are hurt after a shooting west of Tonopah on Sunday afternoon.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area along Indian School Road near 439th Avenue just before 5 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When deputies arrived, they found multiple people, including children, had been shot.

A woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She has not yet been identified.

A man and two children were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

MCSO says there are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the public.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation.