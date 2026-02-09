Body found along west Phoenix road Friday, being investigated as a homicide

PHOENIX — Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman's body was found along a west Phoenix roadway on Friday night.

Phoenix police say they were called to the area along Broadway Road east of 59th Avenue just before 11 p.m. for an object on the side of the road that appeared to be a body.

Officers arrived and found the object wrapped in a large amount of material, but they could not identify what the object was.

After combing the scene for hours, investigators eventually confirmed it was a body, and the medical examiner's office took possession of the body.

On Sunday, police said the woman's body was identified as 24-year-old Jioenise Summerfield.

Police believe her death was a homicide, and an investigation is underway.

If you have any information about Summerfield's death, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO. You can also submit an anonymous tip at their website.