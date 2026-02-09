Man dead after being shot outside west Phoenix shopping center

PHOENIX — A man has died after he was shot Sunday afternoon in a shopping center parking lot in west Phoenix.

Phoenix police say they were called to the shopping center near Grand Avenue and Indian School Road just before 4:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a car suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police believe the suspect left the area before officers arrived.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this shooting, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO, or you can leave an anonymous tip online.