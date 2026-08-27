Student safety concerns during record-breaking heat in the Valley

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — With record-breaking heat in the Valley this week, parents and community members are emailing ABC15, saying they’re concerned about student safety in the extreme weather.

One Queen Creek mom is now calling for statewide safety standards, after she says her daughter became sick waiting for a delayed school bus. Bianca Gilmore says her 9th grade daughter waited about 20 minutes outside Crismon High School during an extreme heat advisory.

"I couldn't get to her right away. And by the time she got home, she was just flushed in the face. She wanted water. She sat down on the couch. Her head hurt,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore is now reaching out to state lawmakers and the Department of Health Services, asking for broader statewide protections for students.

The Queen Creek Unified School District tells ABC15 students can wait in the supervised, air-conditioned cafeteria with water during transportation delays. The District says student safety is always a priority.

"We understand the importance of minimizing the amount of time students spend outdoors during extreme temperatures and will continue to evaluate our procedures and communication to help ensure students have safe options when transportation delays occur," Queen Cree Unified School District said in part in statement.

Learn more about community members’ concerns for students and the push to address extreme heat dangers in the player above.