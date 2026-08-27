WATCH: City of Surprise parks department feeling pinch of rising utility costs

SURPRISE, AZ — Cities across the Valley are feeling the pinch of rising utility costs and other expenses, and Surprise is no exception.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has brought a lot to Surprise, from spring training games to aquatics. But at Monday’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Commission meeting, staff laid out how rising costs from contracts, inflation, and essential utilities are squeezing the budget.

“A lot of these rising costs are unavoidable, so every dollar that’s spent on utilities is a dollar that’s not spent elsewhere,” said Luis Cordova, an economic consultant at Rounds Consulting Group, Inc.

Watch the story in the player above to see the impacts in Surprise.

