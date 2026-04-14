One dead, one hospitalized after shooting involving officers in Queen Creek

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — One man is hospitalized, and another is dead after a shooting involving law enforcement during a barricade situation in the Queen Creek area overnight.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials were first called to a home near Sossaman Road and Hunt Highway on Monday night for reports of a shooting.

MCSO told ABC15 that a man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home, and deputies, along with Queen Creek police officers, worked to apprehend him.

MCSO says at some point during the incident, a shooting involving officers occurred. The suspect was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Community members are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.