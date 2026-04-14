Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSoutheast Valley NewsQueen Creek News

Actions

One dead, one hospitalized after shooting involving officers in Queen Creek

Shooting led to barricade situation at home before shooting involving officers occurred, MCSO says
MCSO is investigating a shooting that led to a barricade situation in the Queen Creek area overnight.
Suspect barricaded inside home after shooting in East Valley
Queen Creek barricade situation
Posted

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — One man is hospitalized, and another is dead after a shooting involving law enforcement during a barricade situation in the Queen Creek area overnight.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s officials were first called to a home near Sossaman Road and Hunt Highway on Monday night for reports of a shooting.

MCSO told ABC15 that a man was shot and taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The suspect reportedly barricaded himself inside a home, and deputies, along with Queen Creek police officers, worked to apprehend him.

MCSO says at some point during the incident, a shooting involving officers occurred. The suspect was taken to a hospital and was later pronounced dead.

No officers were injured.

Community members are asked to avoid the area during the investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Report a typo

We're here to listen