East Valley community 'lights the night' for Preston Lord

East Valley community members are finding ways to "light the night" for Preston Lord amid the devastation.

“A lot of us don't even know him, but we’re like what can we do,” said Tami Stoltz.

That desire to help has brought together several East Valley parents including Stoltz.

“What happened to Preston should never ever, ever have happened, and we can't let it ever happen again,” said Stoltz.

It's been almost three weeks since the 16-year-old was assaulted at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died.

This week, the FBI posted a new flier asking for information. The agency is now assisting the Queen Creek Police Department

Stoltz saw the push start from her friend Katey McPherson on Facebook. Stoltz wanted to jump in and help and started working with Scott Koehler to create yard signs that people could place outside with a candle near their driveway.

“It’s light the night until Thanksgiving for Preston,” said Koehler as he read one of the signs he is helping print.

Koehler is the owner of FASTSIGNS on Central in downtown Phoenix.

Both Stoltz and Koehler hope Lord’s family feels the support if they see the signs.

“They want to let the family know that they support them,” said Koehler. “That we are behind you, and we as a community we will get answers to the unknowns right now.”

These parents also hope the signs encourage people to contact the police or FBI with information.

Investigators told ABC15 they received hundreds of tips and have gone through extensive interviews, warrants and court orders. On Thursday, Queen Creek police said they had also received 13 tips through the FBI tip line.

“It’s a plea to the community, and the people that did this come forward,” said Koehler “Bring some closure to this.”

Within 30 minutes of signs being available for pickup at Strive Physical Therapy in Chandler, they were already running out.

The other pick-up location, Animal Medical Center of Chandler, was also running low after only a few hours.

Now Koehler is helping print hundreds more and said he will make as many as needed.

“It’s supposed to go until Thanksgiving, but I think people are probably going to do it until answers are found,” said Koehler.

There is now a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever is responsible for Lord's death.

No arrests have been made, but police said Tuesday they have identified multiple persons of interest.

More signs will be available for pick-up at Strive Physical Therapy (4960 S Gilbert Rd. Chandler, AZ 85249) and Animal Medical Center of Arizona (270 W Chandler Heights Rd Unit 3, Chandler, AZ, 85248) Friday from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.