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WATCH: Mesa coach remembers Mike Brown before he led Knicks to NBA championship

This is a story about a teacher, a student, and the moment a city gets to say, 'we knew him when'
Before Mike Brown was the coach of the New York Knicks, now holding the NBA championship trophy, he was a young basketball player running drills on the court at Mesa Community College.
Mesa coach remembers Mike Brown before he led Knicks to NBA championship
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MESA, AZ — Before Mike Brown was the coach of the New York Knicks, now holding the NBA championship trophy, he was a young basketball player running drills on the court at Mesa Community College.

As the Knicks celebrate their first championship in 53 years, we talked to Brown's former coach, Tom Bennett — the Indiana Basketball Hall of Famer who led Mesa High School to a state championship in 2003.

Bennet says he saw something in young Brown that told him he was destined for something special.

In the video player above, see where it all began and how this championship win really started right here in Mesa.

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