Valley family searches for lost dog after father's death in alleged assault

MESA, AZ — A Valley family is desperately searching for a lost dog that represents their closest connection to their late father, who they believe was murdered by a co-worker.

Family members say one of James Hahn's co-workers lost his beloved dog, leading to an argument that turned violent and ultimately left the 55-year-old dead.

The bouquet inside Miranda Hahn's home is from this past weekend's celebration of life for her late father, James Hahn. While compiling pictures for the memorial, the family says it was hard to find one without his beloved Chihuahua-mix named Jake.

"That dog meant everything to my dad," Miranda said.

"It's man's best friend to a whole other level. Times ten with this guy," said James Coursen, Hahn's son-in-law.

I first spoke with Coursen and the Hahn family almost two months ago. That's when they told me that back in May, their father had trusted a co-worker to watch his dog, Jake, at that co-worker's house in the Southeast Valley.

But the family says that the co-worker lost the over 10-year-old dog, which led to a verbal argument that became violent as Hahn was walking away.

"This man hit him in the back of the head with a walking stick, which caused internal bleeding; he had to be air lifted," Coursen said.

The family says their father fought for his life in the hospital but was admitted to hospice care, where he died from his injuries in early June. They are still waiting on the official cause of death from the Medical Examiner.

The celebration of life for James Hahn was held a couple of days before what would have been his 56th birthday.

"Just looking at my dad's ashes, the whole thing has been a nightmare. I don't get answers from them," Miranda said.

I sought answers from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, asking on a near-weekly basis for an update on the case. MCSO most recently stated on Sunday: "The investigation is still open and ongoing with a suspect outstanding. No further information can be released at this time."

In the meantime, the family has posted flyers around the area of Power and Riggs Road in hopes of finding their father's beloved dog, Jake.

"We just pray this guy comes forward to admit his wrongs for what he did," Coursen said.

In many cases, getting an official cause of death can take approximately 90 days. Today would have been James Hahn's 56th birthday.

