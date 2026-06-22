Two children pulled out of pools at nearby apartment complexes in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Two children were taken to the hospital Sunday evening after being pulled from pools at apartment complexes that are blocks apart from each other in Mesa.

Both calls took place between 6 and 7 p.m. at apartment complexes near Country Club Drive and Broadway Road, Mesa police say.

The first call, which came in just after 6 p.m., first responders found a five-year-old girl had been pulled from the pool.

She was conscious and breathing when she was taken to the hospital.

About 45 minutes later, first responders were called to the nearby complex for a child who was pulled from the pool.

That child was also conscious and breathing when they were taken to the hospital.

It's not clear how long either child was in the water.