One person is dead after a rollover crash on US 60 early Friday morning

MESA, AZ — One person is dead after a rollover crash early Friday morning on the eastbound US-60 near Signal Butte Road in Mesa, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

DPS says the crash happened just after 5 a.m. near milepost 194.

Investigators say three people were inside an SUV when it rolled off the side of the road.

Two of the people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

DPS says a third person was partially ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eastbound lanes of US-60 were temporarily closed, but DPS says the roadway is now reopened.

Details on what led up to the crash are limited and remain under investigation.