Mobile home destroyed in fire near Main Street and Hawes Road in Mesa

MESA, AZ — A mobile home was destroyed in a fire Monday morning in Mesa, and multiple animals are believed to have died.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a mobile home park near Main Street and Hawes Road around 5:30 a.m.

Rural Metro Fire officials at the scene say the cause of the fire is under investigation, and there were reports of explosions during the incident.

Fire officials say animals that were in the home at the time are believed to have died in the fire. The homeowner was not home at the time.

The fire did some minor damage to neighboring homes and other buildings, but crews were able to keep the fire mostly contained to the single residence.

Earlier in the morning, firefighters in Phoenix battled multiple other fires, including one at a restaurant and another at a tire shop.