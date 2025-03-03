Phoenix Fire crews battle multiple fires amid windy conditions early Monday morning

As windy conditions blew through the Valley overnight, Phoenix fire crews spent early Monday morning battling fires at multiple businesses.

Two fires broke out around 3 a.m., one at a Lin's Grand Buffet restaurant location near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road, and the second at a Purcell Tire Shop near I-17 and McDowell Road.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say multiple exterior buildings were found to be on fire when crews responded to the call at the tire shop.

Fortunately, crews were able to keep the flames from extending to office buildings.

At Lin's Grand Buffet, firefighters found flames near the back of the building.

The inside of the restaurant was smoky, and some areas were charred, but no major extension of the fire was reported.

The causes of both fires are under investigation.

No injuries were reported.