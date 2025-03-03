MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Winter storm moving into Arizona with cooler air, wind, rain and snow

PHOENIX — Temperatures are sharply dropping to start the week as a winter storm moves through the state.

Valley highs will fall nearly 15 degrees today, bringing Phoenix into the mid 60s. This blast of cooler air accompanies a winter storm tracking across Arizona.

Along with the temperature drop, expect gusty winds and a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow levels will range between 4,000 and 5,000 feet, with Flagstaff potentially seeing 1 to 3 inches of snow. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 11 p.m. tonight for the Kaibab Plateau, where 6 to 8 inches of snow are possible.

Here in the Valley, significant rainfall is not expected, but there is a slight chance of isolated showers around midday.

Stronger winds will affect northeastern and southeastern Arizona, where gusts could reach 45 to 50 mph. Wind Advisories are in effect for these areas starting this morning.

Additionally, Red Flag Warnings and Blowing Dust Advisories are in effect for southeastern Arizona from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday. With low humidity, gusty winds, and dry conditions, any fires that spark could spread rapidly.

Looking ahead, forecast models indicate another storm system moving in Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer.

2025 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 0.03" (-1.82" from average)

2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall to date: 4.54" (-2.68" from average)

Monsoon 2024 Sky Harbor Official Rainfall: 0.74" (-1.69" from average)

PHOENIX IS GETTING DRIER - LOWER RAINFALL AVERAGES NOW

Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 2.71" of rain

NEW Average Monsoon Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 2.43" of rain

Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1981-2010): 8:03" of rain

NEW Average Yearly Rainfall in Phoenix (1991-2020): 7.22" of rain

