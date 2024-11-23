Mesa firefighter calendar raises money for first responder suicide prevention

MESA, AZ — Mesa firefighters are posing in the new 2025 firefighter calendar to raise money for the Arizona-based organization Stop Our Stigma, or S.O.S.

The Arizona-based organization is dedicated to reducing the suicide rate among first responders.

"For the last 50 years we’ve taught the community to call 911 when they need help for anything. Whether that’s pediatric calls, child deaths, drownings, car accidents or suicides," said Mesa Fire Captain Dale Crogan. "We had a study done back in 2017 from University of Arizona that showed first responders as a whole are 39% higher here in the state of Arizona with a risk of suicide. Our goal is to reduce that percentage."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

The firefighter calendar is available now in Birdcall restaurants around the Valley for $15 and $10 will go towards the S.O.S. organization for every purchase. S.O.S. not only educates first responders on how to manage stress and trauma from their job but also educates family members on how to identify depression and suicidal thoughts in their loved ones.

Birdcall's Chief Marketing Officer, Brent Phillip, says "We see these local first responders, EMTs, firefighters, paramedics, as everyday heroes and we thought, 'Wow, is there a way that we can draw a little bit of attention to what S.O.S. is doing?'"