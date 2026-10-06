Mesa City Council proposes plan to increase utility rates

MESA, AZ — The Mesa City Council has proposed a plan that will hike utility rates for most Mesa households, according to a news release.

The City Council issued a Notice of Intent, allowing residents a 60-day period to review the proposal and share their feedback.

Under the proposal, most households will see an increase of less than $6 per months on their utility bills.

"This annual process allows the City to make smaller, predictable adjustments instead of large, sudden increases. By planning ahead, Mesa ensures its utilities remain reliable and affordable while continuing to meet the needs of a growing community," the news release states.

The Council will consider the adjustments in December with a final vote on Dec. 8. If approved, the new reates could take into affect Feb.1, 2027.

Details about the proposal can be found here.