Mesa City Council approves 'car-light' 'Culdesac' development near light rail

MESA, AZ — For now, it’s 27 acres of dirt and weeds. But that’s about to change, as city councilmembers in Mesa have approved the new Culdesac project at North Hibbert and Wilbur.

The development will bring roughly 1,000 new townhome units to a growing area near the Valley Metro light rail line.

What sets this project apart is its unique approach: Culdesac Mesa will be “car-light,” designed specifically for residents who prioritize public transit over driving. The community’s layout, focused on walkability and green spaces, is intended to encourage the use of public transportation and reduce car dependency.

The developer has implemented this model before. Their Tempe project near Arizona State University is entirely car-free, with residents parking outside the complex and utilizing light rail, bike lanes, and walkways to access homes and businesses. The Mesa project will follow a similar blueprint, integrating green space, light rail access and street-level retail businesses.

“There’s going to be a retail component. There will be a park, an open space component for everyone to use. It’s going to be great all-around for everybody,” said Downtown Mesa Association President Jimmy Cerracchio.

Cerracchio emphasized that the timing is ideal for activating this land and supporting a downtown that’s been steadily growing. A groundbreaking date for Culdesac Mesa has not been set.

The first phase of units will be available for sale. In time, rentals may also become an option, according to Cerracchio.

A public meeting is scheduled for Thursday night.

It’s slated to run 6:30-8 p.m. at The Post on N. Macdonald Street.

Developers offer more information on the project here.