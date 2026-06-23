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Man electrocuted after allegedly tampering with equipment at Mesa SRP substation

Police say the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition
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Mesa Police Department
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MESA, AZ — Mesa police are investigating after a man was seriously injured at a Salt River Project substation over the weekend.

Officials say the incident happened at the SRP substation near Everton Terrace and Elliot Road around 5 a.m. on Sunday. A man reportedly called 911 to ask for assistance after suffering severe burns to his body when he came in contact with electrical equipment.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, according to police.

The man had reportedly gained access to the substation and appeared to have tampered with the equipment when he was electrocuted. SRP confirmed the man was not an employee of the company.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

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