Watch Now
NewsSoutheast Valley NewsMesa News

Actions

How MesaCAN is helping families experiencing housing crises

The Mesa Community Action Network offers rental and utility assistance, financial coaching, and other support services to help households in crisis.
Posted

MESA, AZ — As many families continue to struggle with the cost of rent and inflated prices all around, organizations are offering assistance to those in need.

Through a New Leaf, the Mesa Community Action Network (MesaCAN) provides rental and utility assistance, financial coaching, and other support services to help households in crisis.

ABC15's Josh Kristianto got an inside look at the work MesaCAN does and how it is helping families every day. Watch the full story in the video player above.

To learn more about MesaCAN and to request help, click here.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen