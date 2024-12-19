How MesaCAN is helping families experiencing housing crises

MESA, AZ — As many families continue to struggle with the cost of rent and inflated prices all around, organizations are offering assistance to those in need.

Through a New Leaf, the Mesa Community Action Network (MesaCAN) provides rental and utility assistance, financial coaching, and other support services to help households in crisis.

To learn more about MesaCAN and to request help, click here.