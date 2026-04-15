Firewise efforts ramp up as Arizona wildfire season looms in Las Sendas

MESA, AZ — With Arizona’s wildfire season unofficially underway, firefighters and neighbors in the Las Sendas community of northeast Mesa are taking no chances.

On Tuesday morning, a crew of 30 workers wielding chainsaws targeted dry roadside plants around Las Sendas, home to roughly 5,000 families. The team uprooted and shredded brush and kindling that could catch fire if sparks ignite the hillsides near Tonto National Forest, as the chatter of chainsaws permeates the air.

Mesa Fire officials are hopeful to see more Northeast Mesa neighborhoods get involved in the FireWise program. You can learn more about it here.